Lord Jagannath rath yatra: Police announce traffic route plan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has chalked out a traffic diversion plan for the smooth flow of traffic in view of the Lord Jagannath rath yatra to be taken out in the city on Tuesday.

Preparations are in full swing for the yatra which is to be taken out by ISKCON and the rath yatra committee in the city tomorrow. As many VIPs are expected to take part in it, a huge rush of people is expected and keeping this in mind, the authorities have drawn out a plan to divert traffic routes so that residents do not have to face any problems.

The police said the rath yatra will commence at 6 pm from Sri Durga Mata Mandir. It will then travel to the Mini Fountain chowk, Ghumar Mandi to Aarti Chowk, while being held up at Shahenshah Palace.

In this regard, the traffic police has prepared a diversion plan as follows. The traffic going from Durga Mata Mandir to Fountain Chowk will be diverted towards Bharat Nagar Chowk via Mall Road. The vehicles going from Fountain Chowk to Jagraon Bridge side will go to their destination via Lakkar Bridge from Old Session Chowk. Similarly, the traffic going from Fountain Chowk to Jagraon Bridge side will go to its destination via Bharat Nagar Chowk from Mall Road.

Similarly, other diversions have also been announced. These will be applicable until the completion of the rath yatra. No vehicle will join/enter from the rear side of the yatra. Pilgrims who wish to join the yatra have been advised to not park their vehicles on any road and use public transport as much as possible.