Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 28

If everything goes as per the plans in the coming three months, an initiative of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, ‘Fitness Challenge’, will surely help the pot-bellied cops and unfit policemen to get fit.

The brainchild of Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic & CAW) Saumya Mishra, the entire police force, having a strength of around 4,000 personnel, will undergo a work specific environment exercise and will follow a well-planned nutritious diet regime.

‘Ensure taking 25,000 steps in a week’ The fitness challenge also mandates that every police personnel must complete at least 25,000 steps in a week and they must submit a proof after three months to be in a race to get reward from the top cop. Police personnel are counting steps by using mobile apps. Zone-wise sports tournaments on the anvil The police are also planning to hold zone-wise tournaments of various sports to inculcate competition spirit among the staff. This will motivate police personnel to stay fit, DCP Saumya said, adding that the police will start with volleyball tournaments in the coming days.

A team of the commissionerate will choose the winners among the police personnel, who will seriously follow the fitness challenge and will say goodbye to the pot bellies and show a fitness proof. They will be given rewards by the top cop.

Talking to The Tribune on Thursday, DCP Saumya said the fitness challenge has been started after surveying the health of the police personnel. Police personnel, including women staff, are facing various health issues like diabetes, anaemia, thyroid disease, high blood pressure and low haemoglobin and of course the pot belly is the key health issue among the policemen.

Under this challenge, the police have formed a team of fitness instructors, who are visiting the workplace of police personnel and telling them the exercises they can do according to their work environment. “We are not calling police personnel at any specific place for doing exercise or telling them to run in the ground, rather our special team is visiting all the 29 police stations, cells and police headquarters to guide police personnel about the exercises they can do along with the policing,” DCP Saumya said.

There will be different exercises for police personnel standing at traffic nakas, PCR staff, SHOs, thana clerks, ADCPs, ACPs, etc.

Apart from this, the commissionerate has tried up with the DMC Hospital, a team of which is preparing the fitness profile of every police personnel. The DMCH will also do nutrition counselling or will provide other required treatment to make the police personnel get rid of pot bellies and other medical issues, revealed DCP Saumya.

Not only this, the special team will also do counselling of police families so that they all adopt the healthy lifestyle regime.

#punjab police