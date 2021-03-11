Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Police commissionerate starts three-month fitness challenge for unfit personnel

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

A fitness team teaches work-specific exercises to the staff at a police station in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 28

If everything goes as per the plans in the coming three months, an initiative of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, ‘Fitness Challenge’, will surely help the pot-bellied cops and unfit policemen to get fit.

The brainchild of Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic & CAW) Saumya Mishra, the entire police force, having a strength of around 4,000 personnel, will undergo a work specific environment exercise and will follow a well-planned nutritious diet regime.

‘Ensure taking 25,000 steps in a week’

  • The fitness challenge also mandates that every police personnel must complete at least 25,000 steps in a week and they must submit a proof after three months to be in a race to get reward from the top cop. Police personnel are counting steps by using mobile apps.

Zone-wise sports tournaments on the anvil

  • The police are also planning to hold zone-wise tournaments of various sports to inculcate competition spirit among the staff. This will motivate police personnel to stay fit, DCP Saumya said, adding that the police will start with volleyball tournaments in the coming days.

A team of the commissionerate will choose the winners among the police personnel, who will seriously follow the fitness challenge and will say goodbye to the pot bellies and show a fitness proof. They will be given rewards by the top cop.

Talking to The Tribune on Thursday, DCP Saumya said the fitness challenge has been started after surveying the health of the police personnel. Police personnel, including women staff, are facing various health issues like diabetes, anaemia, thyroid disease, high blood pressure and low haemoglobin and of course the pot belly is the key health issue among the policemen.

Under this challenge, the police have formed a team of fitness instructors, who are visiting the workplace of police personnel and telling them the exercises they can do according to their work environment. “We are not calling police personnel at any specific place for doing exercise or telling them to run in the ground, rather our special team is visiting all the 29 police stations, cells and police headquarters to guide police personnel about the exercises they can do along with the policing,” DCP Saumya said.

There will be different exercises for police personnel standing at traffic nakas, PCR staff, SHOs, thana clerks, ADCPs, ACPs, etc.

Apart from this, the commissionerate has tried up with the DMC Hospital, a team of which is preparing the fitness profile of every police personnel. The DMCH will also do nutrition counselling or will provide other required treatment to make the police personnel get rid of pot bellies and other medical issues, revealed DCP Saumya.

Not only this, the special team will also do counselling of police families so that they all adopt the healthy lifestyle regime.

#punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

4
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Rehabilitate ragpickers living in MC dumpsite's vicinity: NGOs

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units