Losses mount for industries in Ludhiana as PSPCL staff’s stir enters Day 4

Losses continued to mount for the industrial sector as a strike by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees entered its fourth day on Friday.

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The employees are agitating over a 33-point charter of demands that has been submitted the state government.

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Though the strike was announced to last two days, it was late extended, resulting in delay in grievance redressal across the central zone. Employees went on mass casual leave on Tuesday.

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Gurdeep Singh, an auto parts manufacturer said that the strike had left the industry crippled.

“We are facing losses due to delayed supply of orders after power disruption,” he added.

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Due to a shortage of field staff, nearly 35,000 complaints are pending in the city. Breakdown restoration, maintenance work, complaint handling and new connections continue to be delayed.

On Friday, about 15 employees of Sahnewal sub-division applied for leaves, and 17 employees of the Giaspura division applied for collective leaves till July 26.

The situation has also left consumers troubled as they face frequent unscheduled power cuts and delays in complaint redressal. Locals say the strike would only aggravate the situation.

Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Bharat Nagar, said he had applied for a new connection but was still waiting. “I have completed all the formalities but my file is still pending. The staff is on strike and I’m hoping that they return to work,” he added.

On Thursday, employee unions staged rallies at gates of power division offices, raising slogans against the state government and PSPCL management.

Gurpreet Singh Mahidudan, state secretary, PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC), said the strike will continue until the government concedes to the demands. He expressed his apologies to consumers for the hardships even as he blamed the state government and PSPCL management for their “stubbornness”.

Kevlal Singh Banwait, state vice-president, Powercom and Transco Pensioners’ Union (AITUC), criticised the state government’s functioning, alleging it was planning to take an additional loan of Rs 10,000 crore against the electricity corporation, a move he said should be opposed by employees as well as the public.

With nearly 80 per cent of the workforce joining the protest, residents and industries are facing severe disruptions. Fault repairs, maintenance work and issuance of new connections have come to a near standstill.

Mahidudan said the strike, originally planned for July 23 and 24, has now been extended to July 25 and 26. Given the state government’s attitude, it may continue longer, he added.

“Although the fault lies entirely with the government and management, we still apologise to the public for the inconvenience,” he said.

Leaders of employee unions warned the strike will continue until their demands are accepted. They warned of an intensified agitation otherwise.