Lot more to be done to strengthen school education

Shivani Bhakoo

Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over reigns in Punjab, expectations of everyone, especially those associated with the school education, were high as the same government in Delhi had set an example in transforming schools there. There has been a mixed response on various issues, decisions taken by the government in improving the school education.

A player takes part in an event during the Punjab State Games for Special Children. Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

Controversial issues in schools

The major achievement was the results of the NAS in which the state of Punjab was declared on top. There was a controversy on its credit while the former government maintained that without going with the AAP model in Delhi, schools had performed exceptionally well while AAP government was adamant on transforming schools by taking new decisions. If the NAS results were good, the students in government schools from board classes failed to get good positions in the merit list of PSEB.

There was another controversy on taking students on educational tours. A section of teachers protested when the students were stopped for a tour. Protests marred in many districts, finally it was decided to take the students on educational trips but with the permission of respective DEOs.

‘Mission Shat Pratishat’: Recently the Education Minister of Punjab launched Mission Shat Pratishat project to improve the education system for evaluating continuous progress of the students. The school principals and teachers were asked to bring desired results. Again, teachers raised their voice against bimonthly tests, due to which the syllabuses were not covered and the studies suffered, maintained teachers.

CBSE declares results late

This time, the CBSE had taken the examination in two terms. Since it was a great change for all teachers, students and parents, not many things got cleared initially. To prepare new software for declaring results of two terms, the CBSE declared the results of board classes quite late due to which the admission process in universities also got late.

During the last one year, the school education witnessed lows and highs. Some of the decisions of government brought relief to the department.

The highs

A good decision taken by the government was the filling of the many vacancies by appointing new principals in government schools, where posts were lying pending. In Ludhiana district, many schools got principals.

The government appointed two permanent District Education Officers (DEOs) for elementary and secondary schools. These posts were lying vacant for several months and it was long-pending demand of the teaching and non-teaching staff to appoint DEOs.

The holding of state-level science exhibitions in many government schools gave a chance to the students to brush-up with their skills and to come up with their hidden innovative talent.

Punjab under the aegis of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, however, had successfully organised and conducted state games for children with special needs (CWSN) in which more than 1,500 participants from 23 districts of the state had participated and put up brilliant sporting spirits.

In another novel project, the Education Department has issued special grant of Rs10,000 to each and every secondary school of the state under the scheme ‘anti-drug Bala paintings’ which is aimed at creating awareness among school students against the drugs and drug menace.

The lows