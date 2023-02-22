Loudspeaker curbs at religious places in Raikot till April 20

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, February 21

Taking cognisance of several complaints received during Suvidha camps held recently, authorities in the civil administration have advised officials at the Block Development and Panchayat offices, Municipal Councils and police stations to ensure that the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court are followed strictly regarding the use of loudspeakers during exams of students.

The Raikot subdivision has set an example to ban the use of loudspeakers at all religious places falling under jurisdiction of Raikot SDM till April 20. Acknowledging that residents of many villages had shown concern about problems being faced by students and senior citizens due to the noise pollution caused by the loudspeakers installed at religious places, Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said the high-volume use of loudspeakers had been banned till April 20.

The move comes as a relief for the students appearing and preparing for various examinations, chronic patients and elderly persons, who are among the worst sufferers of the rampant abuse of loudspeakers at a high pitch.

“It is our moral duty to create a conducive environment for the education of children. Hence, we have imposed this ban on use of loudspeakers at high volume at all religious places situated in the towns and villages falling under the Raikot subdivision,” SDM Kohli said, adding that the restrictions would be applicable on other users of loudspeakers too.

Residents alleged that the administration had failed to implement the directions of the High Court regarding the use of loudspeakers in the region. While students preparing for various examinations were unable to concentrate on studies due to the noise pollution created by loudspeakers, elderly persons and patients suffering from grave diseases were also unable to sleep.