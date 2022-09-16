Lovekesh, Navjot run to glory

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 15

On the fourth day of the district-level games being organised under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, competitions for players (boys and girls U-17) in different sports disciplines were held at various venues on Thursday.

These games are conducted by the Punjab Sports Department with the assistance of the Punjab School Education Department.

A bout in progress in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Varma

Today’s results

Athletics

400m race (boys): Lovekesh 1st, Sunny Kumar 2nd and Himanshu Chaudhry 3rd

400m race (girls): Navjot Kaur 1st, Harnoor Kaur 2nd and Anant Kaur 3rd

1,500m race (boys): Parminder Singh 1st, Sajim 2nd and Jagdeep Singh 3rd

1,500m race (girls): Simranpreet Kaur 1st, Kanchan 2nd and Khushpreet Kaur 3rd

Discus throw (boys): Armaanjot Singh 1st, Kulraj Singh 2nd and Bhavanjot Singh 3rd

Discus throw (girls): Prakiti Sood 1st, Priyal Gupta 2nd and Jashanpreet Kaur 3rd

Swimming

50m freestyle (boys): Manan Sukhija 1st, Fatehvir Singh 2nd and Himanshu Rawat 3rd

50m freestyle (girls): Gurnoor Kaur Gill 1st and Sahibjot Kaur 2nd

50m back stroke (girls): Bhagya Vardika Verma 1st and Rhythm Kalra 2nd

100m backstroke (boys): Shaktivir Singh 1st and Arshdeep Singh 2nd

Judo

Below 40kg (girls): Ridhima 1st, Tamanna 2nd, Jia and Geeta Bhatia 3rd

Below 44kg: Chanchal 1st, Damanpreet Kaur 2nd, Tashika and Nancy 3rd

Below 48kg: Radhika 1st, Yogita 2nd, Srishti and Raj Kumari 3rd

Below 52kg: Khushboo 1st, Anjali 2nd, Prabhjot Kaur and Diya 3rd

Below 57kg: Natasha 1st, Prachi Ghai 2nd and Munni 3rd

Below 63kg: Khushi (Chanan Devi School) 1st, Khushi (Everest School) 2nd and Vedika 3rd

Hockey (girls)

Boparia Kalan beat Sidhwan Khurd; Coaching Centre, Jalaldiwal, beat Common Centre, Ludhiana; Sudhar beat Nankana Sahib Public School, Kila Raipur; and Government School, Mundian Kalan beat Seehan Daud.

Hockey (boys)

Mata Sahib Kaur Academy, Jarkhar beat Kila Raipur (4-0) and Rampur beat Government School, Boparai (4-0).