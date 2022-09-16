Lovekesh, Navjot run to glory

Ludhiana, September 15
On the fourth day of the district-level games being organised under the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, competitions for players (boys and girls U-17) in different sports disciplines were held at various venues on Thursday.
These games are conducted by the Punjab Sports Department with the assistance of the Punjab School Education Department.
Today’s results
Athletics
400m race (boys): Lovekesh 1st, Sunny Kumar 2nd and Himanshu Chaudhry 3rd
400m race (girls): Navjot Kaur 1st, Harnoor Kaur 2nd and Anant Kaur 3rd
1,500m race (boys): Parminder Singh 1st, Sajim 2nd and Jagdeep Singh 3rd
1,500m race (girls): Simranpreet Kaur 1st, Kanchan 2nd and Khushpreet Kaur 3rd
Discus throw (boys): Armaanjot Singh 1st, Kulraj Singh 2nd and Bhavanjot Singh 3rd
Discus throw (girls): Prakiti Sood 1st, Priyal Gupta 2nd and Jashanpreet Kaur 3rd
Swimming
50m freestyle (boys): Manan Sukhija 1st, Fatehvir Singh 2nd and Himanshu Rawat 3rd
50m freestyle (girls): Gurnoor Kaur Gill 1st and Sahibjot Kaur 2nd
50m back stroke (girls): Bhagya Vardika Verma 1st and Rhythm Kalra 2nd
100m backstroke (boys): Shaktivir Singh 1st and Arshdeep Singh 2nd
Judo
Below 40kg (girls): Ridhima 1st, Tamanna 2nd, Jia and Geeta Bhatia 3rd
Below 44kg: Chanchal 1st, Damanpreet Kaur 2nd, Tashika and Nancy 3rd
Below 48kg: Radhika 1st, Yogita 2nd, Srishti and Raj Kumari 3rd
Below 52kg: Khushboo 1st, Anjali 2nd, Prabhjot Kaur and Diya 3rd
Below 57kg: Natasha 1st, Prachi Ghai 2nd and Munni 3rd
Below 63kg: Khushi (Chanan Devi School) 1st, Khushi (Everest School) 2nd and Vedika 3rd
Hockey (girls)
Boparia Kalan beat Sidhwan Khurd; Coaching Centre, Jalaldiwal, beat Common Centre, Ludhiana; Sudhar beat Nankana Sahib Public School, Kila Raipur; and Government School, Mundian Kalan beat Seehan Daud.
Hockey (boys)
Mata Sahib Kaur Academy, Jarkhar beat Kila Raipur (4-0) and Rampur beat Government School, Boparai (4-0).
