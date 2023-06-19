Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, June 18

Low hanging high-tension wires and cables are a common sight in the city.

Instances of tragic deaths resulting from electrocutions, caused by inadvertent contact with theses cables have been reported in the past. However, no concrete step has been taken to relocate such wires or even halt construction activities below them.

Residents of Guru Bagh Colony, Dhandari, Tajpur Road, Baba Mukand Singh Nagar, Daba Road, and several other parts of the city are concerned for their safety as high-tension cables pass very close to their rooftop. Worried residents have been urging the government to take immediate action and implement necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

It has come to light that plots of land below these wires are often sold at discounted rates, raising questions about the prioritisation of public safety. During the construction of such buildings, no authorities or regulatory bodies conduct inspections or intervene to halt the construction activities.

A resident of Dhandari area near railway tracks, Rakesh Kumar, said four persons had died due to electrocution when they came in contact of power supply wires passing near a ‘vehra’ at Ishwar Colony near Dhandari around five years ago. He said they have been demanding shifting of wires from residential areas of Dhandari Khurd and nearby colonies. Sukhwinder Singh, representing the Guru Ravidas Youth Sports and Welfare Club of Dhandari Khurd, emphasised the importance of conducting a survey to identify areas where high-tension wires pose a threat to the public. He appealed to the government to implement decisive measures aimed at ensuring public safety.

The residents of Guru Bagh Colony have persistently urged for the relocation of the high-tension wires from the residential area along Chandigarh Road. Jagjeet Singh Mann, president, Mohalla Vikas Committee, Guru Bagh Colony, said residents have repeatedly raised the issue in the past but to no avail. Highlighting the danger, Mann said they will submit a fresh memorandum to the PSPCL to resolve the issue. The residents, prior to the last MC elections, had also voiced their collective demand for the relocation of the wires but nothing has been done to date.

Earlier this year, the work to shift the high-tension wires passing over the houses in Punjabi Bagh Colony and Peeru Banda Mohalla was started. According to the information, the estimated cost of the project was around Rs 20 lakh. But, residents of other areas are still waiting for the government’s attention.

PSPCL's Chief Engineer Inderpal Singh said currently, there is no plan to relocate the high-tension wires from any other area.