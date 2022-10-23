Low sales prove Diwali damp squib for traders

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, October 22
With only a day left for the festival of lights, neither children hunting for crackers nor heavily stocked firecracker shops are anywhere in sight unlike the previous years.
Lack of interest among the masses, especially children, and strict guidelines issued by the district administration were the main reasons behind the situation.
Earlier, only a few shopkeepers would sell crackers from shops after obtaining permission from the administration but for the past few years, small vendors sold fireworks at each and every corner of the industrial hub without consent.
Residents should shun bursting crackers, which cause noise and air pollution. Instead, one must opt for green crackers. We have earmarked spots for the sale and community bursting of firecrackers. Violations will be dealt with sternly. —Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner
This year, the administration has earmarked six spots and has allowed 37 applicants to sell crackers as per the guidelines.
The earmarked spots include 13 at a grain market near Jalandhar bypass, five at Model Town Extension, four at Dugri (Phase 2), nine at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road, three at Chaara Mandi in Haibowal on Hambran Road and three near Lodhi Club Road.
“After witnessing decrease in the sale of fireworks during the past few years, we decided against selling them,” said Hem Raj, a grocery store owner.
Tarsem Chand, who deals in wholesale grocery items, cited strict norms laid down by the authorities concerned.
Meanwhile, the number of retailers has gone down by almost 50 per cent this time. “Decrease in commission and low sales have severely affected our business,” said wholesale cracker trader Vijay Khurana.
However, illegal sale and storage of firecrackers was still prevalent, which posed a threat to locals in the densely populated areas.
