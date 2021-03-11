Lower steel prices will boost industrial production: Bizmen

Ludhiana, May 30

The local businessmen have heaved a sigh of relief as their industrial units have started getting more orders for finished products. The development comes after the Government of India’s decision to impose 15 per cent duty on export of steel and iron ore. This led to reduction in price of steel produced locally by Rs 7000 to Rs 8000 and by main producers by Rs 4000 PMT.

Narinder Bhamra, president, Fastener Association of India, said, “Another cut by prime producers of the country in the steel prices is expected within couple of days.”

“The rates have come down recently as the government decided to impose duty on export of the steel. This will help local industry get more export orders of finished products, which will be exported at the rate of Rs 150 per kg instead of Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg. This will boost the domestic industry and garner more revenue for the government,” said Bhamra. “However, the permanent solution to this problem is formation of regulator so that in future prime producers do not form cartel to increase prices of steel at their own will,” Bhamra added.

Badish Jindal, president, All Industries Trade Forum, here said, “The local industry dealing in furnace, fastener, bicycle and parts is upbeat because they are getting orders, which can be materialised at better prices.”

“We were writing to the PM, ministry and other higher-ups for long to curb this cartelisation, but no heed was paid to our pleas. Ever since the government has imposed duty on steel exports, its prices have come down. This was what we wanted to promote Make in India concept. Finished products get better place in domestic market. Besides, industry will also receive more export orders of finished products at good rates,” said Jindal.