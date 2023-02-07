Lowering of retirement age: Colleges remain shut for 2 hours in protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

To mark their protest against the Punjab Government for fixing the retirement age from 60 to 58 years, colleges in Ludhiana remained closed for two hours in protest on Monday. The protest call was given by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU).

District president of Ludhiana Chamkaur Singh said the government had been favouring private sector and destroyed the future of higher education. “The Punjab government has stabbed the college and university professors of 136 aided colleges. Moreover, the decision regarding retirement age is a bit conspiracy against teachers and the AAP government has started to destroy hundreds of teachers with a single blow”, he said.

Protesting outside Arya College, district secretary Sunder Singh said, “The Bhagwant Mann-led state government talks about a colorful Punjab, but it is focused on displacing people’s homes.”

“The government, which promises to provide employment, is engaged in making people unemployed and spoiling the old age of professors. The Punjab government declared in its manifesto that it will create and generate employment opportunities but now it is getting indulged in uprooting the college professors through its anti-teacher decisions.”