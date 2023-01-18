Lowest min temperature of 0.8°C recorded in 14 years

Ludhiana, January 17
As cold wave continued in the city, the season’s lowest temperature was recorded at 0.8°C in the city on Tuesday morning. Cold wave is also expected on Wednesday.
Principal agrometeorologist at the PAU, Dr KK Gill, said it was the season’s lowest minimum temperature here and also the lowest recorded in the city after 2008.
The Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, Ludhiana, recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8°C and a maximum of 17.2°C on Tuesday. As per the forecast report prepared by the department, the weather is expected to remain cold with the possibility of frost during morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
In an advisory issued by the PAU, farmers are advised to give light and frequent irrigation to protect crops from frost conditions. On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.2°C and the maximum was 17.6°C.
