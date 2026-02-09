LPG cylinder delivery man robbed of Rs 34K

Two bike-borne miscreants robbed an employee of Krishna Bharat Gas Agency here by pointing a sharp weapon. The miscreants committed the crime while the victim was standing on the Kali Sadak road to deliver a gas cylinder. The two suspects on a bike abused him. When he protested, one of them showed him a sharp weapon tucked in his waistband. The miscreants snatched the bag containing cash from the delivery boy.

The victim, Keshav Gupta, a resident of Arjun Colony, said he had been working as a gas supplier in Janta Colony, Rahon Road area, for about four years. On February 6, he was loading cylinders into the company’s auto-rickshaw to deliver the same in the Kali Sadak area. Around 5:45 pm, two youths on a motorcycle surrounded him. They first abused him and then brandished a sharp weapon. One of the men was wearing a mask.

It is alleged that the miscreants robbed him of approximately Rs 34,500 in cash, the money collected from the sale of gas cylinders, and fled towards GT Road. According to Keshav, now he is afraid to leave his house. Being robbed in such a public place was a serious concern.

After the crime, he informed agency owners and the police.

The police said footage from nearby CCTV cameras was being examined to identify the suspects. They would soon arrest the miscreants.