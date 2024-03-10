LPG leakage leads to fire, two injured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

Two migrant labourers suffered burn injuries after leakage in a LPG cylinder led to fire in a room at Jassowal village in Hambran village this morning. The duo were preparing tea on the gas stove when the incident occurred.

The injured were identified as Naved and Fateh Khan.

Fortunately, the fire did not engulf any item kept in the room.

The victims’ maternal uncle Mohammad Azad said his nephews Fateh and Naved had come from Uttar Pradesh a few days ago and they used to work in potato fields at Jassowal village on Hambran Road. This morning, when Naved was making tea, the gas pipe came off the stove and the LPG started leaking due to which the fire occurred. Both suffered burn injuries in the incident.

Hearing the noise, the owner of the fields also reached the spot who took the injured to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Since the condition of both victims was critical, doctors referred them to another hospital. The conditon of the injured was said to be stable now.

Meanwhile, the field owner alleged that both youngsters had consumed cannabis on Friday night and they were seemingly under the influence of the drug due to which they could not fix the gas pipe which came off the stove accidentally.

