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Home / Ludhiana / LPG shortage: Fraudsters target people through fake SMS, links in Ludhiana

LPG shortage: Fraudsters target people through fake SMS, links in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:20 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Fake messages being sent by cyber criminals to victims.
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Fraudsters have come up with a new modus operandi during the ongoing LPG shortage. They are sending fake SMS/WhatsApp links, claiming urgent LPG booking or KYC update amid gas shortage rumours. Clicking such links or sharing OTP/bank details can lead to financial fraud, according to the police. It has issued this advisory and urged people to be aware and do not fall prey to such allurements regarding the LPG cylinder booking.

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It is learnt that scamsters call household owners posing as representatives of official LPG providers such as Indane (Indian Oil), Bharat Gas (BPCL) or HP Gas (Hindustan Petroleum). They first try to build a trust with the potential victims and then take personal details like registered mobile number, registration number of LPG, address and they share links via WhatsApp /SMS for booking and verification. Once the person clicks on the links, a website looking like LPG providers opens up, which asks the victims to transfer money and they lose control over the mobile phones on the pretext of booking.

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In an advisory shared by the Ludhiana police on its official Facebook page and other social media handles, it clearly states that do not click unknown links, never share OTP or bank details. In fact, people should immediately report suspicious calls/messages to 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.

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Police sources said that Ludhiana district had received around six complaints pertaining to the ongoing LPG crisis in which cyber criminals targeted them by sending messages offering early booking of cylinders. “Mobile phones of some people were hacked by the criminals, but fortunately miscreants failed to steal the money. Victims after sensing the trouble had immediately raised complaint with the cyber helpline,” added an official.

Officials said some of the potential victims had received messages that their LPG cylinders might face disconnection and pressed them to click on the links immediately. Innocent people considering the messages to be true, click on the links and lose control over their mobile phones to the miscreants. Officials added that some miscreants also make phone calls amid reports of perceived shortages, panic booking and supply concerns linked to escalating war in West Asia.

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