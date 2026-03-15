LPG shortage pushes Mandi Ahmedgarh event organisers to shift to firewood for cooking

Amid an ongoing shortage of LPG, organisers of community functions such as sports events, bhandaras and langars have begun switching to firewood for cooking.

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Fried foods such as bhaturas and pooris are being replaced with chapatis.

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As a result, women skilled in making chapatis are now in high demand as daily-wage workers at community kitchens.

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Organisers of football tournaments at Ahmedgarh, Malha, Mangat and Mullanpur localities said they had almost stopped using LPG to cook meals for participants and visitors attending the events.

They said firewood, including logs and tree branches, were easily available in rural areas of this region.

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Manpreet Singh and Ravinder Bhaskar, in charge of the community kitchen at a football tournament, said they had switched to biomass fuel due to the shortage of LPG.

“Earlier, we used to bring gas cylinders from our homes. This time, however, we decided to use firewood,” said Bhaskar.

The organisers said firewood has traditionally been used in rural areas and can serve as a sustainable energy source when used efficiently.