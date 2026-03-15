DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / LPG shortage pushes Mandi Ahmedgarh event organisers to shift to firewood for cooking

LPG shortage pushes Mandi Ahmedgarh event organisers to shift to firewood for cooking

Women skilled in making chapatis are now in high demand as daily-wage workers

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 01:55 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A worker loads and arranges LPG cylinders on a truck at a distribution point in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Amid an ongoing shortage of LPG, organisers of community functions such as sports events, bhandaras and langars have begun switching to firewood for cooking.

Advertisement

Fried foods such as bhaturas and pooris are being replaced with chapatis.

Advertisement

As a result, women skilled in making chapatis are now in high demand as daily-wage workers at community kitchens.

Advertisement

Organisers of football tournaments at Ahmedgarh, Malha, Mangat and Mullanpur localities said they had almost stopped using LPG to cook meals for participants and visitors attending the events.

They said firewood, including logs and tree branches, were easily available in rural areas of this region.

Advertisement

Manpreet Singh and Ravinder Bhaskar, in charge of the community kitchen at a football tournament, said they had switched to biomass fuel due to the shortage of LPG.

“Earlier, we used to bring gas cylinders from our homes. This time, however, we decided to use firewood,” said Bhaskar.

The organisers said firewood has traditionally been used in rural areas and can serve as a sustainable energy source when used efficiently.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts