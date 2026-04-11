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Home / Ludhiana / LPG tanker overturns near Jarkhar gas plant in Ludhiana, no casualties

LPG tanker overturns near Jarkhar gas plant in Ludhiana, no casualties

Officials said the tanker, headed to the gas plant in Jarkhar, was carrying 17 tonnes of flammable LPG, and any leak could have spelled trouble

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Officials said the rescue opeartion was delayed as measures had to be taken to prevent gas leaks or potential mishandling of equipment.
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A tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) overturned on a link road on the outskirts of Jarkhar village around 7 am on Friday, said officials, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.

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They said the tanker, headed to the gas plant in Jarkhar, was carrying 17 tonnes of flammable LPG, and any leak could have spelled trouble.

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According to the officials, the rescue operation was delayed as it needed coordinated efforts by crane operators and technical personnel to prevent leakage or potential mishandling of equipment.

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The tanker’s driver, Malkit Singh from Amritsar, sustained head injuries and was discharged from a private healthcare centre after first aid.

Avneet Kaur, Station-House Officer (SHO), Dehlon, said preventive measures were initiated immediately after getting information about the incident. “We deployed police personnel to undertake rescue operation under supervision of technical persons, in line with the set protocol,” said Kaur.

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Narotam Kumar, an executive at the gas plant, said arrangements for erecting the tanker were being made under guidance and instructions of technical staff from the company’s Bathinda depot.

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