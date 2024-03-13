LS elections: Buildings of eight polling stations changed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

The district administration has changed buildings of eight polling stations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to facilitate voters. The changed buildings of the polling stations fall in Sahnewal and Ludhiana Central Assembly constituencies.

Last evening, chairing a meeting with representatives of various political parties, District-Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in Sahnewal, polling stations (104,105,106) at Child Heart Day Boarding School had been shifted to Kartar Convent School, Gali 1, Prince Colony, 33-ft road, Mundia Kalan. Polling stations (207, 208) at Ravidas Dharamshala, Nandpur, have been moved to Government Primary School, Nandpur.

In the Ludhiana Central Assembly segment, the polling stations (29, 30) at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) have been shifted to Government Primary School, Division No 3, and polling station (59) at Senior Citizen Home, near Suhani Building Chowk, has been moved to Khalsa National Higher Secondary school.

The DC said the district administration was duty-bound to ensure that every voter would be able to exercise their franchise freely. She also sought fulsome support of political parties in conducting the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

