LS elections: Buildings of eight polling stations changed

Ludhiana, March 12
The district administration has changed buildings of eight polling stations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to facilitate voters. The changed buildings of the polling stations fall in Sahnewal and Ludhiana Central Assembly constituencies.
Last evening, chairing a meeting with representatives of various political parties, District-Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said in Sahnewal, polling stations (104,105,106) at Child Heart Day Boarding School had been shifted to Kartar Convent School, Gali 1, Prince Colony, 33-ft road, Mundia Kalan. Polling stations (207, 208) at Ravidas Dharamshala, Nandpur, have been moved to Government Primary School, Nandpur.
In the Ludhiana Central Assembly segment, the polling stations (29, 30) at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) have been shifted to Government Primary School, Division No 3, and polling station (59) at Senior Citizen Home, near Suhani Building Chowk, has been moved to Khalsa National Higher Secondary school.
The DC said the district administration was duty-bound to ensure that every voter would be able to exercise their franchise freely. She also sought fulsome support of political parties in conducting the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...