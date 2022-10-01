LS Speaker Om Birla honours Avon CMD

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday conferred “Distinguished Entrepreneur Award” on Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles Limited, at PHDCCI’s 117th annual session in New Delhi.

As a management trainee, Pahwa joined the family business, took over the export function’s set-up, and was instrumental in starting export to Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. By launching electric scooters and rickshaws, he has expanded his vision into electric mobility.