LSD-infected cattle carcasses 'thrown in open' at Hadda Rodi

Ludhiana, August 18

A large number of carcasses of cattle that died of lumpy skin disease (LSD) are allegedly being thrown in the open at ‘Hadda Rodi’, on the bank of the Sutlej near Ladhowal in Ludhiana district, instead of burying them as per the norms.

Chances of the spread of the LSD remain high if the carcasses of animals died of the disease were thrown in the open, said a veterinarian.

According to information released by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, the LSD is a viral disease caused by Capripox virus. It is transmitted by arthropod vectors such as mosquitoes, biting flies and ticks.

Cattle being buried as per norms Animals that died of the lumpy skin disease are being buried in the city as per the guidelines. —Vipul Malhotra, MC health officer

Kumar Gaurav, president of Yuva, an NGO, alleged: “I was shocked to see that the cattle that died of lumpy skin disease are also being thrown in the open at Hadda Rodi near the river bank. Both stray and domestic cattle are dying of the disease but no proper arrangements have been made to get the carcasses buried.”

“When I reached the Hadda Rodi yesterday and today, I saw a large number of carcasses of dead cattle lying in the open there. Many of them had died of the LSD. Some people were busy with the removal of the skin of the dead cattle while the birds were eating the remains. The departments concerned should take requisite measures to make sure that the animals died of the disease are buried as per the guidelines to stop spread of the disease,” he said.

A man working to lift the dead animals from the city said: “A large number of heads of cattle have died here due to the LSD so far. Around 150 cows and bulls die of the disease here every day. We receive many calls from dairy complexes on Hambran Road, Tajpur Road and also from nearby villages about the dead cattle. We lift and transport the carcasses to the Hadda Rodi near Ladhowal.”

An official of the Animal Husbandry Department said the carcasses of the cattle that died of the disease must be deep buried as per the guidelines. Dr Paramdeep Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Ludhiana, said the MC looks after the task regarding the burying of dead animals.

On the other hand, MC officials have denied the allegations. MC health officer Vipul Malhotra said the animals that died of the LSD were being buried as per the norms.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the civic body was lifting the cattle which died of LSD from various locations in the city. The carcasses were also being buried by the corporation.

