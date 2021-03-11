LSD scare: Ludhiana MC constitutes teams of docs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

The Municipal Corporation on Saturday constituted teams of experts at the zonal level in the city to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) and administer goat pox vaccine. Medical officer Dr Gulshan Rai has been appointed nodal officer for the MC jurisdiction. A spokesperson said the teams comprising Dr Vipal Malhotra, Ashwani Sahota, Dr Pratishth Batish and medical pharmacists Vijay Kapoor would ensure treatment of affected cattle. The spokesperson added that the MC also issued helpline of medical officers Dr Gulshan Rai (94642 74949) and Dr Ravi Khera (98155 45071) for the general public.