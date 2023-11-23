LSSC handball tourney begins

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, November 22
The two-day Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Handball Tournament for boys and girls U-17 and U-19 years, began at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar branch ground here today.
Teams from thirteen schools like BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Blossom Convent School of Jagraon, BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar besides hosts are taking part in this tournament.
KC Maini, president of BVM Trust along with other office bearers including RK Behal and Phool Chand Jain inaugurated the tournament by releasing balloons.
