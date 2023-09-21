 Lucky wrongly indicted due to political pressure, alleges Congress leader’s father : The Tribune India

Swaran Sandhu, the father of Lucky Sandhu and Amarinder Sandhu, holding a press conference at his hotel today.TRIBUNE PHOTO



Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 20

Swaran Sandhu, the father of Lucky Sandhu and Amarinder Sandhu has alleged that his sons have been falsely implicated. The Sahnewal police has booked them for kidnapping, beating and threatening an assault case witness.

In a press conference organised at a hotel today, he alleged that the Sahnewal police was working under political pressure. He said his sons had not committed any crime and were wrongly indicted. He has also accused the police of highhandedness when his son Lucky was in their custody.

Swaran said Lucky had observed a car without number plate around their hotel. “The two occupants in the car were up to something and one of them was even carrying a knife with him,” he said.

He claimed, “Lucky’s gunmen nabbed one of them and handed him over to the police. After some time, the Sahnewal police called Lucky on the pretext of recording his statements. But rather than listening to Lucky, the police registered a case against him on the complaint of the actual accused.

He said ever since the AAP government came to power, his son Lucky was being harassed and implicated in false cases. He added that Lucky was treated badly in police custody, due to which his condition deteriorated and had to be hospitalised.

He said his younger son was out of station on Friday night, yet was booked in the case. He complained that the aides of the other party were openly taking law into their hands and were still being protected by the police.

Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh Boparai brushed aside all the allegations levelled by the father of the accused. The SHO said that the proceedings had been carried out as per law and no one could be above the law. He said action would be taken against culprits, who had tried to make visual recordings of the police station.

Lucky is the general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress while his brother Amarinder is the president of the Ludhiana Rural Youth Congress.

