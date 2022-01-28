Ludhiana: 1,080 +ve for Covid, 10 die in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

A total of 1,080 persons tested positive for Covid in the past two days. Today, as many as 442 persons tested positive while on Wednesday, 638 persons tested positive for the virus. A total of 10 persons lost their lives to the virus in the past two days.

Now, 1,06,652 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,199 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 92.99 per cent. Today, there were 5,278 active cases in the district and 5,033 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 400 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 245 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 155 are from other districts. Today, 33 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, 31,52,875 samples have been taken, of which 30,32,256 were found negative.

Samples of 6,154 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.