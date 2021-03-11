Ludhiana: 1,177 attend trials for school sports wings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

An overwhelming number of players (1,177 boys and girls) attended the two-day selection trials conducted by the Punjab Sports Department at different venues here on May 27 and 28. These trials were held to register the promising/talented players (U-14, 17 and 19 years) in 20 sports disciplines to enrol them with the school sports wings run by the department.

As many as 717 aspirants turned on Friday while 460 more players appeared on Saturday taking the total number over 1,000.

Ravinder Singh, District Sports Officer (DSO) said maximum number of aspirants (229) turned up in cycling, followed by 106 players in hockey. Game of softball received 72 players while 81 boys and girls attended the trials in athletics and 89 in handball.

Ravinder Singh said the selectors, appointed for the trials process, watched these aspirants who would recommend the selected players’ names for registration with the sports wings for the next calendar year. The selected players would be eligible for facilities as per the department norms under day scholar and residential schemes such as daily diet/refreshment money besides free coaching and sports kit etc.