Ludhiana: 1,948 intoxicating tablets seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the seizure of 1,948 intoxicating tablets and 92 sachets of chewable tobacco. Assistant Jail Superintendent Kashmir Lal said on January 12, while patrolling on the jail premises jail staff found two packets which contained 1,948 intoxicating tablets. Later, they also seized 92 sachets of tobacco. The Jail Department has launched a probe to inquire about those who dumped the banned items in the jail. So far, a case against has been registered. TNS

Couple dies of suffocation

Ludhiana: A couple suffocated to death after falling asleep with the Lohri fire burning in their room at Model Gram. The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar and Anita Rani, both natives of UP. Kochar Market in-charge Bhisham Dev said deceased Satish and his wife were working at some godown and they were staying on its third floor. On Friday night, they lit the Lohri fire and later kept it inside the room. They seemed to have died of suffocation during sleep. The ASI said the bodies were sent for autopsy and their families, who were staying in UP, were informed about the incident. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were initiated by the police in the incident.