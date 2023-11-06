Ludhiana: 1 dead as fire breaks out in hosiery unit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

One person died while two suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a hosiery unit on Gaushala road last night. The hosiery unit was being run from a residential area with the owner living on the first floor of the double storey building. Two of his tenants were also living on the second floor of the building.

An injured man being rescued. TRIBUNE PHOTO

As per the information, the incident occurred at around 11.10 pm. One of the residents of the area, after noticing the smoke, had directly informed the fire brigade officials. In no time, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames within half an hour.

Aatish Rai, Sub-fire Officer, said the fire broke out on the ground floor where the hosiery unit was set up and it was doused by the firemen in no time. However, three people, including the owner of the hosiery unit, were stuck on the first and second floor of the factory. Since the staircase was locked, fire men had to break them open to go upstairs to save the people. Three persons were lying unconscious upstairs and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Asked about the cause of fire, Sub-fire Officer Aatish Rai said short-circuit seemed to be the cause but the exact cause could be pinpointed only after a probe.

Station House Officer (SHO), police division number 3, Kuldeep Singh said that factory owner Mohan Lal Dhiri was asleep on the first floor of the building while two of his tenants, Sabdal Singh Nayak and his brother Mangal Singh, were sleeping on the second floor. When fire broke out, the owner and his tenants felt suffocated and became unconscious as they appeared to have inhaled smoke. The three could not even go on the rooftop because they failed to find the keys to the locked staircase.

The SHO added that Sabdal was declared brought dead by the doctors while the two others were critical when shifted to the hospital. But their condition was stated to be normal now.

The SHO said that so far, the kin of the deceased had not lodged any complaint against the factory owner but a police probe is still on in the case.