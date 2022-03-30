Ludhiana: Rs1 lakh withdrawn by cyber criminals recovered

Ludhiana, March 29
The cyber cell wing of the Ludhiana police succeeded in recovering Rs 1 lakh, which were fraudulently withdrawn by cyber criminals from the bank account of a city resident.
Deepak Kumar Kalia, a city resident, said in January this year, he had received some link on his mobile phone and the moment he clicked on the link, his mobile got hacked.
After a few minutes when his mobile phone restarted automatically, he received two messages of withdrawal of Rs 1.25 lakh from his bank account.
A few days later he filed a complaint and today the cyber cell wing recovered Rs 1 lakh out of Rs 1.25 lakh, which cyber criminals had withdrawn fraudulently from his account in SBI bank, Ambala branch.
