Ludhiana: 10-year-old boy sodomised at Basant Nagar, uncle booked

Ludhiana, April 26
A 10-year-old boy was sodomised by his uncle at Basant Nagar. The Daba police yesterday registered a case of sodomy against the uncle, identified as Deepak Kumar, a factory worker.
The victim boy’s mother told the police that yesterday she went to the market. Her son and the uncle of her son were there in the house.
“When I returned home, I found my son crying. On being asked about the reason of his crying, he revealed that his uncle sodomised him. The uncle also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he reveal anything to the family,” alleged the victim boy’s mother.
After committing the act, Deepak fled from the house.
Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said after registering a case against Deepak, raids are being conducted to nab him.
