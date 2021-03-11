Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for physically exploiting minor girl

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

Additional Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Vicky Kumar of Mundian Kalan for kidnapping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage and physically exploiting her. He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. A fine of Rs 1,16,000 was also imposed upon him.

The court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

A case against Vicky Kumar was registered on December 18, 2018 at the Jamalpur police station following the statement of the father of victim girl. The complainant had submitted to the police that his daughter (15) had gone for buying medicine. The accused kidnapped her on the pretext of marriage. After lodging an FIR, the police arrested the accused and recovered the girl. Following the statement of the girl and in view of her medical examination, the accused was booked under the POCSO Act.