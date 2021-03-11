Ludhiana: Rs 10L fine imposed on steel unit for discharging effluent into sewer

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 9

Coming down heavily on water pollution in the rivers of the state, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a local steel manufacturer, Hero Steels Limited, located in Giaspura for discharging untreated acidic effluent through a pipeline into the sewerage system.

PPCB Chief Environmental Engineer Gulshan Rai said a host of environmental concerns stemmed from the river pollution in the state. The Bhagwant Mann-led state government was concerned about the matter of water pollution in the state and was taking every possible step to eliminate the same.

“Working in this directions, the PPCB is carrying out regular surprise checks on water polluting units to ensure that the effluent is treated properly and no untreated effluent from any industry is discharged into the sewerage system of the city. One such instance came to light during the night surveillance on Monday where PPCB officials detected the unit to be discharging the untreated acidic effluent through a pipeline into the sewerage system,” he said.

The PPCB officials said samples were collected on the spot and the matter was brought to the notice of higher officials. Acting swiftly on the matter, the PPCB issued closure directions to the unit and also ordered disconnection of the power supply to it. The erring industrial unit had been imposed Rs 10 lakh as ‘environmental compensation’. It had also been directed to deposit bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh as an assurance for not carrying any such unauthorised activity in future.

The industry had also been directed to spend Rs 10 lakh towards the improvement of environment in the nearby locality and prepare a detailed scheme for the same, he added.

