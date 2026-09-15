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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 16th Ganesh Mahotsav begins with Vedic rituals

Ludhiana: 16th Ganesh Mahotsav begins with Vedic rituals

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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An idol of Lord Ganesh. iStock photo
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The 16th Ganesh Mahotsav was recently inaugurated at Sidh Data Seva Society, where the temple and ‘pandal’ were decorated with flowers. Under the guidance of society chairman Dr Rajesh Rudhra, president Dr Shabad Rudhra, Pandit Ajay Vashisht and Pandit Vinod, the idol of Lord Ganesha was installed in accordance with Vedic rituals.

A floral tribute was paid to Sant Guru Kirpal Singh. Pandit Ajay Vashisht said, “May the grace and blessings of Lord Ganesha always remain upon us, and may our lives remain free from diseases and shortcomings.”

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Addressing devotees, Dr Rajesh Rudhra said those who offered heartfelt prayers to Lord Ganesha received his abundant blessings and had their prayers answered.

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He added that those who worshipped Lord Ganesha with a sincere heart would have their worries, tensions, physical ailments and obstacles removed. He prayed for the fulfilment of the wishes of all devotees.

Dr Shabad Rudhra said those who devoted their time to praising and worshipping God were truly fortunate. He added that daily ‘kirtan’ would be performed by the society’s mahila mandal, while special ‘sankirtan’ programmes would be held from September 22 to 24.

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Members of the society and other devotees present performed the ‘maha aarti’, after which ‘laddoos’ were distributed and ‘langar’ was served to all. The temple echoed with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

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