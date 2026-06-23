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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 2 booked for assault

Ludhiana: 2 booked for assault

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Our Correspondent
Sahnewal, Updated At : 09:19 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The local police registered a case against two brothers for allegedly attacking a resident of Satguru Nagar, Lohara, and his two sons with sharp-edged weapons.

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The accused — identified as Varinder Singh and Ashneel Singh, shop owners at Prem Nagar, Lohara Road — were booked under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 118(1), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Complainant Satnam Singh, a resident of Gali Number 6, said in his complaint to the police that his son Harnam Singh was thrashed by the accused near their shop.

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Investigating officer Roshan Lal said the case was registered on the complaint of Satnam Singh. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

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