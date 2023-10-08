Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Ludhiana, October 7
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), accused of sexually harassing a woman, were arrested by the Payal police in Ludhiana on Saturday. One of the arrested cops is the incharge of a police post in Payal area.
The suspects have been identified as ASIs Balveer Singh and Harmeet Singh.
Reportedly, a girl was having some dispute with her lover regarding which she had given a complaint to the police. Balveer Singh, incharge of Rauni police post, was investigating the matter. The girl used to visit the police post in connection with the complaint. Meanwhile, the girl had reportedly reconciled with her lover but the suspects allegedly continued to harass the girl.
After this, the girl complained to Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and alleged that the cops used to molest her. After the investigation, a case was registered against the accused.
Kondal said the cops have been suspended and departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.
Had filed plaint
