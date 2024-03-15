Ludhiana: 2 held for making fake passports

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in preparing fake passports and other documents. The suspects have been identified as Deepak Dhankar, a resident of Haryana, and Yadwinder Singh of Patiala. Following a complaint by Inspector Amarjit Singh from Crime Branch-I, a case under Sections 419, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 12 of the Passport Act has been registered against the suspects at the Model Town police station.

