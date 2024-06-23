Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

Exchange of fire took place between the police and suspects wanted in an attempt to murder case in the wee hours of Saturday. Two wanted suspects suffered bullet injuries on their legs and were admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The two suspects first fired at cops who retaliated in their defence leaving the duo injured. Cops had a narrow escape when a bullet hit their vehicle.

Amandeep Singh Brar, Additional DCP (Crime), said the Haibowal police had received a tip-off that two suspects identified as Rajinder, alias Dega, of Basant Nagar, and Satinder, alias Happy, of Haidar Enclave, wanted in an attempt to murder case were hiding at Ram Enclave in Haibowal. When cops raided the place, the suspects started changing their locations after seeing the police party. The cops surrounded the suspects and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire on the police. Policemen too fired at the suspects and later, overpowered them. Both the suspects suffered bullet injuries on their legs.

After the arrest of the suspects, the police recovered four pistols, six magazines, seven live cartridges and one car (bearing registration number PB10GH5995) from them, said Brar.

The exchange of fire took place between the two suspects and a team of the Haibowal police station that included Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO, ASI Roshal Lal, ASI Sukhjinder Singh and other cops.

A case of attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC was registered against the suspects on Saturday.

Brar said both the suspects had a notorious past. Satinder Singh was facing eight cases that included an attempt to murder and the Arms Act, said Brar. Ravinder Singh was facing two cases, including one of gang rape, registered against him in the past, Brar added.

Brar said on the intervening night of June17-18, both the suspects along with their four accomplices had attacked one Sahil Kanda at Chandar Nagar. The suspects had also hurled bricks at the victim’s house and damaged vehicles in the area.

