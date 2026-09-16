Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for attacking property dealer, looting Rs 2L; four at large

Six armed miscreants cornered a realtor on Tajpur Road, vandalised his car and attacked the victim before fleeing with Rs 2 lakh cash on Sunday night.

Following the incident, the Police Division 7 registered a case against the six suspects, Jaspreet Singh of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur, Sunil Kumar of Mohalla Fatehgarh, Sukhwinder Singh and three unidentified assailants and nabbed two of them, Jaspreet and Sunil, on Monday.

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The complainant, Parminder Singh Bajwa, a resident of Sector 32, Samrala road, said he was a property dealer and into agricultural business. On September 13, around 8 pm, he was going towards CK City in his car for some work. When he reached the grid on Tajpur Road near the Central Jail, six persons riding two motorcycles surrounded him. A suspect, Sukhwinder, who was carrying a sharp weapon, broke the windowpane of the driving seat, grabbed him by the neck and started pulling him out of the vehicle, saying that they would kill him.

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Bajwa said at that time Jaspreet held the sharp weapon in his hand and hit the other windowpane and took a black cover, in which Rs 2 lakh and important documents were kept.

“When I shouted for help, Sunil took out a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at me, saying that if I shout, I will be shot dead. Afterwards, an unidentified person hit the windscreen of my car with a baseball bat and broke it. I shouted for help, after which people started gathering at the scene, I did not understand anything. I took advantage of the crowd on the road and drove the car away, to save my life,” “Bajwa said.

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“The attackers also chased me with the intention of killing me, but due to darkness, I managed to escape. I rushed to my house with my damaged vehicle, as I was injured, my wife Paramjit Kaur took me to the Civil

Hospital, Ludhiana,” the victim said.

Bajwa alleged that Jaspreet and Sukhwinder had levelled allegations against him of opening fire at them on August 27 and an FIR was also registered against him but at the time of the incident, he was present at his house. His wife sent a complaint to the DGP, Punjab, and the CP, Ludhiana, along with the CCTV footage showing him present at home at the time of the firing. Hence, an inquiry into the case was marked to the CIA, Ludhiana, by the CP.

Meanwhile, the police produced the suspects in a local court on Tuesday, which sent them to judicial custody.