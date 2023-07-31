Ludhiana: 2 nabbed for raping minor

Ludhiana: The Division Number 2 police today arrested two suspects who abused a Delhi-based minor girl at a hotel here for a week. The suspects have been identified as Nishan Singh, alias Gaurav, and Manish, residents of Islamganj. Third suspect is still at large. The incident came to light when the 17-year-old victim filed a complaint with the Delhi police, stating that she came to Ludhiana with her friend. The suspects took her to a hotel on Brown Road where she was sexually assaulted for a week. Even the suspects also filmed the incident. TNS
PSPCL JE held for taking bribe
Ludhiana: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested a PSPCL Junior Engineer (JE), Jasmel Singh, for accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000. The official, posted at Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana district, was arrested on a complaint of Surinder Singh, a resident of Khurshedpur village in Jagraon tehsil. A VB spokesperson said Surinder Singh had lodged a complaint stating that the JE took a bribe of Rs 70,000 from him in lieu of installing a separate transformer for his house. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect.
