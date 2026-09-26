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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Rs 22.5-cr contract to lift cow dung fails to clear Tajpur Road dairy complex lanes

Ludhiana: Rs 22.5-cr contract to lift cow dung fails to clear Tajpur Road dairy complex lanes

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Cow dung and wastewater accumulate on a lane of Tajpur Road dairy complex. Himanshu Mahajan
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Nearly six months after the Municipal Corporation (MC) awarded a contract worth around Rs 22.5 crore for the collection and transportation of cow dung from major dairy complexes, the waste disposal problem continues to haunt dairy owners on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana.

Many internal lanes of the dairy complex remain covered with heaps of cow dung and stagnant wastewater, making movement difficult and creating unhygienic conditions. Dairy owners said the problem was not new and had continued for several years. But even the latest exorbitant contract has failed to bring a visible change on the ground.

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Hardeep Singh, a dairy owner, said the accumulation of wastewater and cow dung had become a routine issue. “We have been facing the problem for years. Even after such a big contract was awarded, regular lifting has not started properly. The waste keeps accumulating in the lanes,” he said.

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Gurcharan Singh said the condition of internal roads had deteriorated as cow dung and wastewater remained scattered at several places. He said dairy owners had been repeatedly raising the issue with the authorities but were still waiting for a permanent arrangement.

Gagan Arora, another dairy owner, said the civic body needs to ensure that the contractor actually carried out the work on the ground. “Awarding a contract is not enough. The waste has to be lifted on a regular basis. Otherwise, the problem will remain the same,” he said.

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The issue has also assumed environmental significance, with dairy waste from the Tajpur Road and Haibowal clusters being identified as a concern for the Buddha Nullah. Recent inspections have highlighted continuing problems with dairy wastewater and waste disposal in the area.

Earlier this year, dairy owners had also staged a protest over the accumulation of cow dung, with the corporation assuring them that additional carts would be deployed and the issue resolved on a priority basis.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said the civic body was aware of the issue.

He said a meeting involving dairy owners, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, the Deputy Commissioner and MC officials would be held soon to resolve the problems as there were multiple internal issues that needed to be addressed.

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