Ludhiana: 24 attend 3-day training on women entrepreneurship

At least 24 participants from various government departments attended a three-day training programme on women entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors organised by the Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (PAMETI).

Organisers said the training was designed to enhance participants’ understanding of entrepreneurial opportunities, economics and business potential in agriculture and allied sectors. The sessions covered a range of enterprise opportunities, including beekeeping, mushroom production, bio-enzyme preparation, cider vinegar and kombucha preparation, among other agriculture and value-addition-related activities.

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A total of five women entrepreneurs trained by PAMETI also attended the session as they were invited to showcase their products and share their journeys with the participants. Their interaction provided practical insights into the process of starting an enterprise, product development, marketing and the challenges and opportunities involved in building a sustainable venture.

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KB Singh, who was among the organisers, emphasised the importance of promoting entrepreneurship among women and creating opportunities for them to convert their skills and agricultural resources into viable enterprises. The interaction with successful women entrepreneurs motivated the participants and provided them with practical examples of entrepreneurship emerging from training and skill development.

The participants engaged in the sessions and discussions, and appreciated the practical orientation of the programme.

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The programme concluded with emphasis on encouraging more women to explore agriculture-based entrepreneurship as a means of livelihood diversification, income generation and economic self-reliance.