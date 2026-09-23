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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 3 vans to sensitise locals to ill-effects of stubble burning

Ludhiana: 3 vans to sensitise locals to ill-effects of stubble burning

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:55 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday flagged off three awareness vans under the Agriculture Department’s stubble management campaign from the District Administrative Complex.

The campaign is aimed at sensitising farmers to the ill-effects of stubble burning. The vans will travel across all blocks during the paddy harvesting season, spreading in villages the message to manage crop residue without setting it on fire.

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Jain said that over the past five years, more than 5,000 crop residue management machines have been distributed to farmers on subsidy in the district. This year, farmers have purchased around 1,300 additional machines, he said, adding that last year, 219 farm fires were recorded, and farmers who helped reduce such cases were honoured at departmental camps.

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Expressing optimism, he said stubble burning could be eliminated this season with farmers’ cooperation and efforts by the departments concerned.

The DC appealed to farmers, grower groups, cooperative societies and panchayats to make maximum use of the available machinery to manage stubble sustainably, protecting the environment from pollution.

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Chief Agriculture Officer Gurdeep Singh said the vans are equipped with audio systems that will play songs to raise awareness about the hazards of stubble burning and the benefits of sustainable residue management.

He added that awareness is also being spread through farmer training camps, school events, WhatsApp messages and wall slogans across villages.

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