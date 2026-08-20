Ludhiana: 300 attend startup meet at vet varsity

A ‘fisheries startup and aquapreneurship stakeholders’ meet at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University here brought together over 300 key stakeholders to encourage innovation-driven technology and service-based startups in the sector. The programme was organised by the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE)-Fisheries Innovation and Start-up Hub (FISHub), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the College of Fisheries, vet varsity.

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The attendees include fisheries scientists, students, professionals, startup owners, officers and farmers.

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MANAGE-FISHub serves as a national platform to promote innovative startups in fisheries and aquaculture sectors through mentoring, legal, financial and technological as well as intellectual property-related support for transforming novel ideas into successful business models.

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Addressing the stakeholders, JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the importance of startups and entrepreneurship in developing ‘atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat’. Sharing the university’s consistent efforts in encouraging startups and promoting entrepreneurship among veterinary, dairy and fisheries professionals, he emphasised the need to facilitate effective field-level adoption of emerging technologies in alignment with national priorities and food security.

Kanwar Barjinder Singh, Director, Punjab Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute, and Hardev Singh, Director and Warden Fisheries, Punjab—who were the guests of honour—apprised the stakeholders of promotional schemes and capacity building services offered by their respective institutes for promoting entrepreneurship among the youth, farming community and women.

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Saravanan Raj, Director, Agricultural Extension, MANAGE and CEO, MANAGE-FISHub, apprised the stakeholders of the organisation’s objectives for transforming the fisheries sector through innovation, entrepreneurship, capacity building and ecosystem development.

Spotlighting the importance of academia-stakeholder meetings, Ravinder Singh Grewal, Director of Extension Education, said the event provided an important converging spot to exchange ideas, develop networks and explore opportunities.