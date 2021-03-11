Ludhiana: 35-yr-old dies of 'drug overdose'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Sukhwinder Singh (35), a native of Ferozepur, at present staying at an EWS colony, allegedly died due to drug overdose on Sunday. The deceased’s brother said the victim had got married about 10 years ago and he was staying at his in-laws’ house since then. “My brother was a drug addict. Four days ago, his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. He breathed his last at the hospital this morning,” he said. The deceased’s wife said he even used to steal money from the house to buy drugs. Meanwhile, the deceased’s family said drugs were easily available on the Tajpur road and the police had failed to control the menace. The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters. TNS

6 mobiles seized from jail inmates

Ludhiana: A surprise check in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the recovery of six mobile phones. The mobiles were recovered from belongings of four inmates. A case under the Prison Act was registered against the four inmates, Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh. Assistant Jail Superintendent Sarup Chand said on May 27, jail staff had conducted a search operation during which belongings of the inmates were checked and suspected inmates were also frisked, which led to the recovery of the cell phones. He said now, a probe would be conducted to inquire the source through which cell phones were delivered inside the jail. A few days ago, 17 mobile phones were recovered from the jail during a surprise check.