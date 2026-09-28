Ludhiana: 4 women pickpockets arrested

The Moti Nagar police busted a gang of women who were allegedly stealing the belongings, purses, and jewellery of people attending a religious gathering at Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road.

The police identified the accused as Seema, Rainu, Kiran Devi and Kavita.

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Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dham is in the city for the religious event.

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According to the police, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajay Singh was patrolling the area on September 26 with a police party when he received information that a gang of women was committing thefts at the religious gathering being held at the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) ground.

Acting on information, the police team took action and apprehended four women sitting in the park in front of the Ram Darbar Temple.

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According to the police, Seema and Rainu are residents of New Delhi. Kiran Devi and Kavita are from Uttar Pradesh.

The police investigation revealed the accused women took advantage of crowds at religious gatherings to steal gold chains, purses and other items.