Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The police managed to recover the four-year-old missing girl Tannu on Wednesday. The girl had gone missing from outside a factory on the Shivpuri road on April 4.

On the complaint of the girl’s family, the police had registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons on April 5. During the probe, the police also recovered a CCTV footage in which the girl was seen with an unknown person.

The ACP, Central, Harsimrat Chetra, said initially the family had suspected that their daughter was kidnapped. Accordingly the police had registered a kidnapping case. However during the probe, the police found that the girl was not kidnapped but she had left the factory, where her mother was working, without informing her.

Chetra said the police identified the suspicious person in the CCTV footage as Azman Ansari of Kundanpuri and a probe was launched to trace him.

“Azman was not a kidnapper. Rather he after finding the girl alone on the road, tried to find her house. When he could not trace the girl’s house, he uploaded the girl’s photo on Facebook and made her picture go viral on social media. After the police came across the missing girl’s post on social media, they contacted the person and the girl was recovered,” added ACP Chetra.

The ACP appreciated Azmal for his efforts to trace the parents of the girl.