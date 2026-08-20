Ludhiana: 42 photographs tell stories at exhibit

As many as 42 photographs were displayed as the Ludhiana Photojournalists Association marked World Photography Day by organising its 10th annual exhibition on Wednesday.

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The exhibition with the theme ‘One Thousand Words’ was held at Lakshmi Ladies Club here. Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector, E-9 Foundation president Heena Singla, Aman Sandhu and Ramgarhia Education Council president Ranjodh Singh inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

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A special attraction at the exhibition was a collection of old cameras and photography equipment used by late photographer Dharamvir.

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Association president Kuldeep Singh Kala said photojournalists worked every day to capture meaningful images for their respective newspapers and that the exhibition provided them an opportunity to showcase some of their best work.