DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 42 photographs tell stories at exhibit

Ludhiana: 42 photographs tell stories at exhibit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:57 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

As many as 42 photographs were displayed as the Ludhiana Photojournalists Association marked World Photography Day by organising its 10th annual exhibition on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The exhibition with the theme ‘One Thousand Words’ was held at Lakshmi Ladies Club here. Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector, E-9 Foundation president Heena Singla, Aman Sandhu and Ramgarhia Education Council president Ranjodh Singh inaugurated the exhibition by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Advertisement

A special attraction at the exhibition was a collection of old cameras and photography equipment used by late photographer Dharamvir.

Advertisement

Association president Kuldeep Singh Kala said photojournalists worked every day to capture meaningful images for their respective newspapers and that the exhibition provided them an opportunity to showcase some of their best work.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts