Ludhiana: 43 veterinary officers attend workshop

At least 43 veterinary officers from across the state attended a training workshop organised by the Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry, Punjab.

Advertisement

The master trainers’ workshop was focussed on goat, sheep, pig and poultry animals.

Advertisement

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, said continuous capacity building of veterinary professionals was imperative for ensuring efficient animal healthcare services and sustainable livestock development. He highlighted that such practical, need-based training programmes enabled veterinary officers to update their technical expertise, adopt emerging technologies and effectively address the evolving challenges faced by the livestock sector.

Advertisement

RS Grewal, director of extension education, said such programmes bridged the gap between scientific advancements and field-level application, benefitting the farming community. Rajesh Gupta, deputy director (small ruminants), Department of Animal Husbandry, said the veterinary officers trained in the session will act as master trainers and train other veterinarians in the field and farmers.

The programme was coordinated by Jaswinder Singh, head, Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, and Ravdeep Singh.

Advertisement

The workshop was focussed on practical and field-oriented aspects of veterinary practice, including blood sampling techniques in poultry and pigs; surgical management of urinary obstruction; nutritional requirements of sheep, goats, pigs and poultry; farm economics; humane euthanasia methods for small animals; and standard postmortem procedures. The participants appreciated the practical sessions and said they enhanced their technical competencies and preparedness for field challenges.

They added that such need-based training programmes ultimately benefit livestock farmers and strengthen the state’s healthcare delivery system for animals.