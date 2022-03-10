Ludhiana: 5-yr jail in attempt-to-murder, rape case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Kulbhushan Kumar has convicted Arjun (23), a resident of Janakpuri, here, in an attempt-to-murder and rape case.

The accused was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years. A fine of Rs 44,000 was also imposed on him.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt.

A case against him was registered at the Division No. 2 police station on October 30, 2018, following the complaint of father-in-law of the victim. The complainant had told the police that in the evening, he heard the shrieks of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, who were living on the first floor of the house.

When he reached there, he saw the accused inflicting injuries with a sharp weapon upon his daughter-in-law and granddaughter. Blood was oozing out. When they raised a noise, the accused fled the spot.

The woman said the accused was having a bad eye on her. He forcibly entered the room and tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he got angry and started inflicting injuries upon them, the complainant said.

The injured were taken to a hospital. Thereafter, the police nabbed the accused.

However, during trial, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.