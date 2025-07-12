DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 500 saplings planted at Rampur village

Ludhiana: 500 saplings planted at Rampur village

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Doraha, Updated At : 12:22 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dignitaries during the plantation drive at Rampur village.
Advertisement

Vatrukh Foundation celebrated Van Mahotsav at Rampur village on Friday. Nearly 500 saplings were planted in the village.

Advertisement

Schoolchildren of Nankana Sahib School, Rampur, participated with enthusiasm.

Sarpanch Jaswant Singh said trees were the need of the hour. Samita Kaur of Vatrukh Foundation said increasing green cover of Punjab from 3.67 per cent to 33 per cent of geographical area of Punjab would help in rejuvenating groundwater and creating clean air.

Advertisement

Principal of Nankana Sahib School Jaswinder Singh said it was important not only to plant saplings but also take care of them.

Baldev Singh, Guramneet Singh Mangat, Swaranjit Kaur, Navdeep Kaur, Harjeet Singh and Abhishek Sharma from the Forest Department were present on the occasion. The villagers enthusiastically participated in the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts