Ludhiana: 500 saplings planted at Rampur village

Vatrukh Foundation celebrated Van Mahotsav at Rampur village on Friday. Nearly 500 saplings were planted in the village.

Schoolchildren of Nankana Sahib School, Rampur, participated with enthusiasm.

Sarpanch Jaswant Singh said trees were the need of the hour. Samita Kaur of Vatrukh Foundation said increasing green cover of Punjab from 3.67 per cent to 33 per cent of geographical area of Punjab would help in rejuvenating groundwater and creating clean air.

Principal of Nankana Sahib School Jaswinder Singh said it was important not only to plant saplings but also take care of them.

Baldev Singh, Guramneet Singh Mangat, Swaranjit Kaur, Navdeep Kaur, Harjeet Singh and Abhishek Sharma from the Forest Department were present on the occasion. The villagers enthusiastically participated in the event.