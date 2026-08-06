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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: 58 flower growers attend biz training

Ludhiana: 58 flower growers attend biz training

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:19 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
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A total of 58 members of the PAU Flower Growers Club attended a monthly training camp at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

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At the camp, the organisers urged the farmers to diversify their floral fields with sowing of new crops and the adoption of nouveau varieties of the traditional crops. The training was held under the guidance of Dr TS Riar, additional director of communication and programme director.

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In his welcome address, Dr Parminder Singh, head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, explained cultivation techniques for chrysanthemum, one of the most sought after flowers in the state. Adoption of multi-hued varieties of chrysanthemum can lead to floral diversity and economic expansion, he said.

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The nursery of Gul-e-Sahir and Punjab Anuradha, newly evolved varieties of chrysanthemum, are available for sale and can be purchased by the farmers and flowers enthusiasts, he added.

Besides, tulips, orchids, hyacinths, iris and hollandica are upcoming flower crops, all set to change the trend and diversify floriculture, he said.

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Traditional marigold cultivation and its management is equally important, keeping in view its low price and high demand among people, religious places and educational institution, among others, said Dr Ranjit Singh, floriculture expert.

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