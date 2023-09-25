Ludhiana: 7 mobile phones, intoxicants seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

A surprise checking in the Central Jail led to the recovery of seven mobile phones and 35 intoxicating tablets from jail inmates in separate incidents.

Assistant superintendent (jail) Surinderpal Singh said during frisking of inmates on Saturday, 35 intoxicating tablets were seized from Sanjay Kumar. After registering a case under the Prisons Act, further probe was launched to inquire about the source which facilitated the delivery of illegal items in the jail.

Assistant superintendent (jail) Gagandeep Sharma said he, along with staff, conducted a checking in the jail on September 20 and seized two cell phones from inmates Ranjodh Singh and Jashanpreet Singh.

Assistant superintendent Harbans Singh said during a surprise checking on September 19, two mobile phones were seized from two inmates, Arun Kumar and Harvinder Singh.

On September 16, when officials conducted a search operation, three mobiles were found abandoned on the jail premises. They suspected that these could have been dumped by some inmates to prevent them from being caught during the search operation.